Advertisement

Burlington to Port Kent ferry is closed for third season

A ferry that runs between Burlington, Vermont, and Port Kent, New York, is closed for a third...
A ferry that runs between Burlington, Vermont, and Port Kent, New York, is closed for a third season, raising questions about whether it will ever reopen. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A ferry that runs between Burlington, Vermont, and Port Kent, New York, is closed for a third season, raising questions about whether it will ever reopen.

Heather Stewart of Lake Champlain Transportation said service is discontinued “for the near future” because of staffing constraints and economic challenges.

This will be the third year the Burlington ferry has not run, and maintenance operations were moved out of Burlington.

Vermonters are not without options for traveling to New York by water. Ferries still operate from Grand Isle, Vermont, to Plattsburgh, New York, and Charlotte, Vermont, to Essex, New York.

Related Story:

Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rutland.
Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland
Two people are dead, including a child, after a motorcycle crash in Lake George, New York.
2 dead following motorcycle crash in Lake George
Police on the scene of a fatal motorcycle on Route 78 in Swanton.
Richford man dies following motorcycle crash
Educating the public on invasive species in N.Y.
New York works to raise awareness about invasive species
Police arrest three men in drug bust
3 men arrested in New Hampshire drug bust

Latest News

Essex High School held its graduation on Saturday, and one family had a full circle moment.
Full circle graduation story
Vermont's chapter of Bikers against Child Abuse deliver teddy bears to children in need.
Bikers donate teddy bears to kids in need
Essex High School held its graduation on Saturday, and one family had a full circle moment.
Full circle graduation story
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Stowe Mountain Rescue crews see multiple rescues on Pinnacle