Burlington to Port Kent ferry is closed for third season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A ferry that runs between Burlington, Vermont, and Port Kent, New York, is closed for a third season, raising questions about whether it will ever reopen.

Heather Stewart of Lake Champlain Transportation said service is discontinued “for the near future” because of staffing constraints and economic challenges.

This will be the third year the Burlington ferry has not run, and maintenance operations were moved out of Burlington.

Vermonters are not without options for traveling to New York by water. Ferries still operate from Grand Isle, Vermont, to Plattsburgh, New York, and Charlotte, Vermont, to Essex, New York.

