Drug policy advocates outraged over Scott’s latest veto

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers and advocates want to reframe the conversation around the overdose crisis. It comes after Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill that would have explored so-called safe injection sites.

The bill would have expanded opioid treatment services and looked into safe injection sites, but now it’s back to the drawing board.

With one of the state’s most outspoken drug policy advocates challenging Scott in November, this issue will likely play out on the campaign trail.

There was outrage at Battery Park in Burlington where drug policy advocates condemned a recent veto from Scott on a bill aimed at curbing overdose deaths, which spiked last year at 210.

Pandemic isolation has driven up rates of substance use, alcoholism, suicide rates and mental health challenges, and the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl has compounded the problem.

“This is not a partisan issue. It is about our children, our siblings, our moms and our neighbors and our communities,” said Brenda Siegel, Democrat for governor.

A bill vetoed last week by Gov. Scott, R-Vermont, would have expanded access to medication-assisted treatment and set up a working group to study the cost, feasibility and logistics of a safe injection site, where people can consume drugs under medical supervision.

But the governor vetoed the bill, saying it was not the right approach for Vermont, and that the state has made big investments in a hub-and-spoke-treatment model, needle exchanges and fentanyl test strips.

Scott’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, recently told us the bill would have diverted scarce state resources.

“We have a very challenged workforce right now and these facilities would require 24/7 staffing 365 days a year,” Levine said.

Siegel is passionate about substance use. She lost a nephew to an overdose.

“There’s nothing harder than reflecting on what we could have done differently and if there’s things that we could have done differently, then there’s things that our state could have done differently,” Siegel said.

Siegel, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, will likely go head to head with Scott in November.

Political analysts say human service issues likely won’t be at the top of voters’ minds in November but they say Siegel will put these issues front and center.

“I think he’s going to have to respond to her, his chief competitor in this race, and he will have to do so on the campaign trail and in these debates. So, I imagine we will hear more from him on these issues as a result of her pressing,” said Bert Johnson, a professor of political science at Middlebury College.

Regardless of what happens in November, Vermont lawmakers say they will continue to work on this issue next session.

