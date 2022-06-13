Essex Fire Department remembers Addi, the Fire Girl

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex community says goodbye to a special resident. 12-year-old Addison Carroll has died

The Essex Fire Department says Addi passed away peacefully in her parents arms Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital.

WCAX has reported on Addi’s story several times over the past couple years.

She had a very rare untreatable and unnamed disease. She became a favorite at the fire department over the years, they even named a fire truck after her.

“Until we meet again....We think about you always, we talk about you still. You have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again,” the department said in a social media post.

