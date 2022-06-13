Advertisement

Full circle graduation story

Essex High School held its graduation on Saturday, and one family had a full circle moment.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex High School held its graduation on Saturday, and one family had a full-circle moment.

Marlee Douglas was born at the Essex graduation back in 2004. Now fast forward to this past weekend, she got to walk across the stage as a graduate herself.

In photos sent to WCAX News, you can see her mom holding a poster with Marlee’s baby picture.

It was all smiles as she and others graduated.

