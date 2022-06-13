Gas prices drive demand for electric vehicles

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gas prices in Vermont average just over $5 a gallon, according to AAA. Car dealerships say the pain at the pump is driving demand for electric vehicles.

As gas prices creep up, some Vermonters are looking to go electric.

“Gas prices have gone up considerably, that certainly plays a role. We’re also looking to get solar on the house,” said Pat Litke of South Burlington.

Litke is one of those Vermonters. He stopped by Shearer Volkswagen in South Burlington Monday to check out their EV model.

“We’re shopping around,” Litke said.

Sales Associate Chris O’Connell says electric vehicle sales have skyrocketed in the past few months since gas prices began to rise.

“I think they’ve exploded,” O’Connell said.

Shearer Volkswagen says the only electric vehicle they have in stock right now is used for test runs. They say there are 159 Vermonters on a reservation list to get the car, which is the most they’ve ever seen.

“Every month we’re peaking, so every month is more than the month before,” O’Connell said.

Down the road at the Freedom Nissan dealership, Financial Director Kyle Nichols says he’s noticed more customers skipping the questions and going right for the purchase.

“They all sold in 45 days,” Nichols said. “We had 30 or 40 new or used Leafs on the lot. We had customer after customer come in and buy it, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

But getting your hands on one of these electric vehicles doesn’t happen overnight.

“The wait is a little bit different for people. Most people look for a car when theirs dies or they have to put $3,000 worth of work into it. Now, they have to keep it alive a little bit longer,” O’Connell said.

Right now, Volkswagen is at a six- to nine-month wait once you reserve your vehicle.

At Nissan, they’re all sold out for the next few months due to supply chain issues.

Customers looking are the ones having to hop on the waitlists, if that’s even an option.

“We’ve looked at four different dealerships currently, due to a variety of reasons, supply chains and shortages,” Litke said.

Dealerships say the interest they’re seeing, regardless of vehicles on the floor, indicates a green future.

