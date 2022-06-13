Highgate students celebrate summer vacation with water parade

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past three years, students in Highgate have made the most of the end of the school year with a fun new tradition.

The annual water parade is a damp departure for kids at Highgate Elementary School.

The tradition started during the pandemic and is a fun way to kick off summer vacation.

Everyone in the parade has something to get the people watching the parade all wet and people watching the parade also try to get those in the parade all wet!

The parade makes its way through the town and takes about 30 minutes.

Our Elissa Borden gives you a look-- watch the video to see.

