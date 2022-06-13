Advertisement

Jurors convict Vermont man of drug crimes

Carl Martin-File photo
Carl Martin-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man involved in a shooting incident outside a downtown Burlington bar in 2018 has been convicted of drug crimes.

Back in 2018, charges against Carl Martin, 37, were dropped in connection with the Nectar’s incident, where an innocent bystander was hurt.

The shooter in that case, Rashad Nashid, was sentenced to more than 12 years in jail.

Federal prosecutors say they started looking into Martin for selling cocaine to an undercover ATF agent later that year and into 2019.

Jurors found Martin guilty of five of the six counts against him.

He could face up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on the drug charges.

Back in September 2018, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George declined to prosecute Martin in connection with the shooting at Nectar’s because she said the evidence showed Martin feared for his brother’s life when he pulled his weapon after an armed Nashid made threats.

