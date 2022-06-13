Kingdom all stars hit high note

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Northeastern Vermont students called “The Kingdom All Stars” are hoping to win a contest to play at the “Do Good Festival” on July 16th. They are competing against ten other high schools around Vermont for a top spot in the festival. They say winning would be a high note for the students. The winners will be announced Monday.

