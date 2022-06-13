Advertisement

Kingdom all stars hit high note

Bands battle at the Kingdom All Stars competition for a spot at the Do Good Festival
Bands battle at the Kingdom All Stars competition for a spot at the Do Good Festival(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Northeastern Vermont students called “The Kingdom All Stars” are hoping to win a contest to play at the “Do Good Festival” on July 16th. They are competing against ten other high schools around Vermont for a top spot in the festival. They say winning would be a high note for the students. The winners will be announced Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest three men in drug bust
3 men arrested in New Hampshire drug bust
Sen. Maggie Hassan makes her way through a raucous crowd at the New Hampshire Statehouse on her...
Wild scene at NH Statehouse as Hassan files for reelection
Michael Marshall
Traffic stop turns into police chase through several towns
Marlon Taylor
Police: Burlington man caught inside stolen car
Vincent Abrams
Man arrested in murder of Northern New York woman

Latest News

Enosburg sculpture exhibit opens this weekend
Larger than life sculpture exhibition
For "the Love of Kids" car show in Rutland
Shriners car show for kids in Rutland
VSP investigating a suspicious death in Rutland
Suspicious Death in Rutland
Car show in Rutland for kids
'The Love of Kids' Car Show