Larger than life sculpture exhibition

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - It was opening weekend for a longtime beloved art exhibition in Enosburg. The sculptures draw visitors from all over the world. It’s just an hour’s drive north of Burlington and is the perfect destination for a walk through the hay fields or a summer’s day picnic.

“We want this to feel like everybody’s place to be.” said Sarah Stromeyer, co-founder of Cold Hollow Sculpture Park. The park’s larger than life pieces transform the landscape into an art gallery. The park sits on 40 acres of land and visitors can take their time exploring the trails and the nearly 70 enormous sculptures. They were all created by artist David Stromeyer, who owns, works and lives in the park with his wife Sarah.

“David and I decided to open this park in 2014. David bought this land in 1970 with the sole intent of making sculpture he didn’t know what it was gonna look like but he wanted to make work that would live in a landscape and be made on that landscape, said Stromeyer. The land was bought over 50 years ago, and Stromeyer has been creating art there ever since. He has even written a book detailing his inspirations and the construction of some of his works.

“It’s the whole story. a step to step of how he fabricated this enormous piece.” Said Stromeyer.

Volunteers of the park say that even without knowing anything about the pieces, you can still have a great time here. Although you can find Stromeyer’s pieces displayed all over the world, people here say that the best place to stop by for a look is at Cold Hollow.

“The mountains and the clouds become a part of the experience as the work itself and that’s exactly what he has in mind.” Stromeyer said.

The Park is open from noon to 6 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday until October and is totally free for all visitors.

