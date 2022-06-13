Advertisement

MiVT: Fire. Fire.

A Fire. Fire. fire starter igniting a fire in Richmond.
A Fire. Fire. fire starter igniting a fire in Richmond.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Richmond’s Aaron Toth is almost always happy to host backyard fires with friends. Over the years, he’s learned with a great fire, comes great responsibility.

“You let your friends take over the fire, next thing you know, the wood’s gone. And then you’ve got to get everyone into the woods to get more wood. Slowly over time, I was like, ‘Someone’s got to be doing this,’” he said.

As it turns out, not many were doing it. So, Toth started up Fire. Fire. back in 2015, bringing the fire to events, managing it and putting it out.

“We do weddings, big parties, celebrations,” he said.

In an attempt to bring some staff on board to help, he went to the Richmond Fire Department to see if anyone was interested. Instead, he ended up joining them, learning the ins and outs of fire safety and science.

Since then, Fire. Fire. has continued to spread, most recently into fire starters, using chocolate molds from a friend and a few simple recycled ingredients.

“I looked online and it said paraffin wax and wood chips. And, someone recommended lint,” Toth explained. “I don’t want to be doing that much laundry.”

In 2017, he seemingly perfected his formula for these fire starters.

“I tested it out in the winter and it was still burning in three feet of snow, I was like, ‘I might be on to something here,’” Toth said.

He began giving them out to friends, family and at expo events. His first client, he says, was the Golden Eagle in Stowe. From there, things have taken off.

During the week, you can this former graphic designer making his little red squares.

“It makes it so much easier to get a fire going, especially when you’re camping. Leave it in your car, leave it on your camping supplies for years. And you can just break it in half and use it,” Toth explained.

When you’re ready to use them, all you have to do is light the wick, place it under some logs and give it a few minutes. Soon, you’ll have a roaring fire.

It’s all thanks to a guy who just loves a good campfire.

“You know, you do what you love and everything else kind of follows, and I was trying to figure out what I enjoy doing,” said Toth. “And I said to myself, ‘Well, I enjoy standing by a fire, how can I make this work?’ And I built a company that allows me to stand by a fire.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Essex man found safe
Two people are dead, including a child, after a motorcycle crash in Lake George, New York.
2 dead following motorcycle crash in Lake George
Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rutland.
Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland
Police on the scene of a fatal motorcycle on Route 78 in Swanton.
Richford man dies following motorcycle crash
Educating the public on invasive species in N.Y.
New York works to raise awareness about invasive species

Latest News

Cabot's Sandy Ducharme has loved fiber arts since she was a little girl.
MiVT: Vermont Rug Hooking Studio
There's a tasty snack that's "oat of this world" in the town of Glover.
MiVT: 12K Granola Company
"We handcraft them. We don't use lasers, templates or any fancy gadgets. It's all [done...
MiVT: Stave Puzzles
The five unisex scents are made to help you feel good, and in some wearers, help evoke memories.
MiVT: Ondine Perfume