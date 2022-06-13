Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail on New Hampshire road

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist died after he hit a guardrail on I-293 in Manchester and was thrown from the vehicle, New Hampshire State Police said.

Adam Young, 42, of Manchester, was traveling north when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve Sunday night, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the crash.

