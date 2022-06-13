New details on suspicious death investigation in Rutland City

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were still at the scene investigating on Monday after a man was found dead in a Rutland City home on Sunday.

Investigators are still calling it a suspicious death but all the activity at the scene points to a homicide.

Members of the Vermont State Police and Rutland City Police are still working to determine what happened.

Neighbors say the home is notorious for drug activity.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years. I don’t know if it’s always been the same person that’s lived there, but that house has always been an issue. Always,” said a neighbor who did not want to appear on camera out of fear for his safety.

According to police, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 76 Baxter Street.

“We had received information from an individual directly to one of our officers-- other officers that responded to that location observed some things that allowed them to enter the residence, and once inside located a deceased individual,” Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said.

Kilcullen would not identify the victim or the cause of death and said until the autopsy is released, the incident is being called a suspicious death.

Members of the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team were on the scene for a second day Monday. During their investigation, officers had to cut into the siding of a neighboring home looking for what they described as projectiles.

The neighbor we spoke with tells us his personal security cameras caught one man talking outside his home early Sunday, and he says what was captured is jarring.

“He said something like, ‘Now he’s laying there, choking on his blood,’ something like that, something along those lines,” the neighbor said.

The chief confirmed that police are familiar with this address.

“The particular address was on our radar, I would say, for certain activity. But, fortunately, even with specific activity it doesn’t result in a suspicious death like this did,” Kilcullen said.

The chief says the autopsy has been conducted and he needs to meet with the medical examiner to discuss the results. The autopsy will reveal the victim’s identity, and cause and manner of death.

Kilcullen says police did not identify the man who died and will not release his name until his family has been notified.

