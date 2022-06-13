New sculpture display in Plattsburgh honors Mohawk tribe

Advertisement

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new sculpture display in Plattsburgh honors the Mohawk tribe.

The Haudenosaunee sculptures were created by Akwesasne artist Natasha Smoke Santiago.

The display represents the tribe’s creation story and depicts 13 turtle shell tiles with a statue of Sky Woman and the three sisters.

The idea for the sculpture came in 2019 after a controversy in the Lake City over the Samuel de Champlain statue, where Champlain is standing tall over a crouched native person who isn’t dressed properly to represent the natives of the area.

Penny Clute has been working with tribal members, local arts groups and the city to find a way to educate people on the different cultures of the region.

“Our cultures, although geographically living close to each other, have been apart. So it’s like opening our eyes, opening our minds as nonnative people to the values, the knowledge, the way of life, the culture of Haudenosaunee, Iroquois, Mohawk people,” Clute said.

The sculpture is in Peace Point Park in Plattsburgh between the city marina and boat launch.

