Advertisement

New York state to protect abortion providers under new laws

New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state...
New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday. - File photo(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday.

The Democratic governor pushed for the laws in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion. A ruling that could weaken or end abortion protections is expected as early as this week.

One new New York law protects abortion providers from arrest, extradition and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

Under another new law, New York will protect the right of people to seek abortion care in the state.

People could sue for unlawful interference with their right to reproductive healthcare when other people or entities bring civil or criminal charges against them for seeking, accessing or providing abortions.

The laws protecting abortion providers and care take effect immediately.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Missing Essex man found safe
Two people are dead, including a child, after a motorcycle crash in Lake George, New York.
2 dead following motorcycle crash in Lake George
Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rutland.
Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland
Police on the scene of a fatal motorcycle on Route 78 in Swanton.
Richford man dies following motorcycle crash
Educating the public on invasive species in N.Y.
New York works to raise awareness about invasive species

Latest News

In this "You Can Quote Me," a Vermont trooper sues the Human Rights Commission over his smeared...
YCQM: June 12, 2022
troopersues
YCQM: Jan. 12, 2022
Essex High School held its graduation on Saturday, and one family had a full circle moment.
Full circle graduation story
Missing Essex man found safe