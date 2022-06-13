Newfane man in serious condition following car crash

GRAFTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newfane man in fighting for his life Sunday after a single serious car crash in Grafton.

Vermont State Police say Ronald Underwood, 28 lost control of his truck just after 4:00 p.m. and hit a tree.

He was ejected from his car. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Underwood was sent to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for serious life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

