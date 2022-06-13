Numbers show Vermont ski industry rebounding from pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The numbers are in and they show Vermont’s ski industry is beginning to rebound from the pandemic.

Data released on Monday shows that 3.76 million people visited Vermont’s 20 ski resorts this year, an increase of 6% over last year.

Some 350,000 people also visited Vermont’s cross-country ski areas.

With immediate pandemic challenges in the rearview mirror, resorts can now work on other issues. Namely, building more affordable workforce housing to accommodate workers, and keeping the ski industry sustainable in the face of climate change.

“We really need a bipartisan climate solution from Congress. It’s a global problem, of course, and we need other countries to do their part, but the U.S. needs to do its part,” said Molly Mahar, the president of Ski Vermont.

She says the industry is also working to expand snow sports to more people who have not been able to access it.

