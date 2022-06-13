Advertisement

Numbers show Vermont ski industry rebounding from pandemic

The numbers are in and they show Vermont’s ski industry is beginning to rebound from the...
The numbers are in and they show Vermont’s ski industry is beginning to rebound from the pandemic.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The numbers are in and they show Vermont’s ski industry is beginning to rebound from the pandemic.

Data released on Monday shows that 3.76 million people visited Vermont’s 20 ski resorts this year, an increase of 6% over last year.

Some 350,000 people also visited Vermont’s cross-country ski areas.

With immediate pandemic challenges in the rearview mirror, resorts can now work on other issues. Namely, building more affordable workforce housing to accommodate workers, and keeping the ski industry sustainable in the face of climate change.

“We really need a bipartisan climate solution from Congress. It’s a global problem, of course, and we need other countries to do their part, but the U.S. needs to do its part,” said Molly Mahar, the president of Ski Vermont.

She says the industry is also working to expand snow sports to more people who have not been able to access it.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Essex man found safe
Two people are dead, including a child, after a motorcycle crash in Lake George, New York.
2 dead following motorcycle crash in Lake George
Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rutland.
Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland
Police on the scene of a fatal motorcycle on Route 78 in Swanton.
Richford man dies following motorcycle crash
Police arrest three men in drug bust
3 men arrested in New Hampshire drug bust

Latest News

mm
Vermont Open Championship gets underway in Fairlee
mm
Jurors convict Vermont man of drug crimes
Car dealerships say pain at the pump is driving demand for electric vehicles.
Gas prices drive demand for electric vehicles
VPIRG's mock election is designed to demonstrate how ranked-choice voting would work. - File...
VPIRG mock election aims to demonstrate ranked-choice voting