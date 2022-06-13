Shriners car show for kids in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Auto enthusiasts revved up their engines Sunday in Rutland to raise money for “The Love of Kids” car show.

“We are having a car show in Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland and all proceeds go to the Shriners Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts”, said car show promoter Ted Sheloski.

“We have bounce houses and have dunk tanks, its all for the kids,” he continued. “The people come in with their cars and their vehicles and try to win a trophy for the day. We have plenty of trophies. We have a DJ, we have food, we have a little bit of everything going on.”

“Just seeing all the cars and this is just a really good cause, all the money goes towards the children, 100-percent. It’s a good cause, said participant Ruthie McPhee.

Nora Warren, another participant said, “They are all supportive and they help with just anything you need, they’re just amazing”. “It’s really important, just the fact of getting everyone together and showing the people the kids that go through Shriners to do anything to help raise money is awesome,” “The kids don’t want to be sick, they don’t know why they are sick, they just know they want to be fixed and this is why we try to help them.”

