Still no arrests as marshals search for suspect in slaying of Vt. cyclist

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong....
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Armstrong is suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin, Texas, home. The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, of San Francisco, was found on May 11. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WCAX) - It has been more than a month since Vermont native Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, was found shot to death in Austin, Texas, and still no arrests.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is wanted on a murder warrant.

But there’s no new evidence or any updates from officials.

Wilson was found dead on May 11 at a home in Austin.

She grew up in East Burke and graduated from the Burke Mountain Academy and Dartmouth College. She was a professional cyclist.

Police say Armstrong shot Wilson multiple times, and that Armstrong’s SUV was captured by security cameras near the murder scene.

Investigators say Armstrong may have done it because the woman had dated the same man.

Monday, Austin Police said the case is now in the hands of U.S. Marshals, who are still searching for Armstrong.

Travel records show Armstrong flew to New York a few days after the shooting and was last tracked to the Newark airport in early June.

Recently, the Marshals Service called this a “major case status” and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest.

