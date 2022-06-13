Advertisement

Stowe Mountain Rescue crews see multiple rescues on Pinnacle

Vermont rescue crews say one trail in particular has been an accident hot-spot so far this summer.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont rescue crews say one trail in particular has been an accident hot-spot so far this summer.

Stowe Mountain Rescue say Stowe Pinnacle has been busy so far this year with three accidents in the last few weeks.

This weekend, crews say a hiker was heading down from Hogback Mountain when he slipped and rolled his ankle. Crews wheeled him down on the litter rope with a belay.

The team says the hiker won them over with lots of gratitude and called the team superheroes.

