Teddy Bears for kids in need

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Bikers bringing bears to kids in need.

Vermont’s Chapter of Bikers against Child Abuse roaring through the Green Mountains Sunday with fuzzy friends in tow.

Stopping in Shelburne, the group picked up 40 Vermont teddy bears, 20 of them were donated by Vermont Teddy Bear Company.

The fuzzy friends will be donated to kids as a memento to support them through tough times.

The bikers say they work with local and state organizations to advocate for and support children experiencing trauma and abuse.

