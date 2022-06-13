Advertisement

Teen arrested following Lake Sunapee boat crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUNAPEE, N.H. (WCAX) - A 19-year-old is in trouble after police say he crashed his boat while driving intoxicated.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol officers responded to Lake Sunapee on Saturday night around 10 p.m. near the yacht club.

They say the boat was on the shore resting on a steep hill in trees with the two boaters still inside. The passengers were not injured.

The Massachusetts driver, Michael Smith, was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.

State Police are reminding folks to always designate a sober driver, even on the water.

