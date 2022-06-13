Advertisement

Vermont Open Championship gets underway in Fairlee

The Vermont Open Championship is underway at the Lake Morey Country Club in Fairlee.
The Vermont Open Championship is underway at the Lake Morey Country Club in Fairlee.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Open Championship is underway at the Lake Morey Country Club in Fairlee.

Some 108 golfers are in this year’s field, including 82 pros. That is up from last year.

Golfers who make Tuesday’s cut will play in the championship round with cash prizes going to the top finishers.

Tournament organizers say low scores are expected during this year’s competition.

“I think with the rain last night we are going to see some real low scoring today and through the week, and also it’s proof that the course is in near-perfect condition and the greens are rolling perfect,” said Justin Bonnett of the Lake Morey Country Club.

During Sunday’s practice round, Peter French of Franklin, Massachusetts, tied the course record with a 61. He was the 2017 Vermont Open champion.

The final round is Wednesday.

