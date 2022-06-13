Advertisement

YCQM: June 12, 2022

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” where are the workers? Vt. Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle discusses whether businesses are ready for the busy tourism season as they face a workforce shortage.

New research suggests autism increases the risk for COVID complications. And another symptom of the pandemic-- delayed speech in kids.

Plus, a Vermont trooper sues the Human Rights Commission over his smeared reputation.

Our Darren Perron hosts.

Missing Essex man found safe