YCQM: June 12, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “You Can Quote Me,” where are the workers? Vt. Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle discusses whether businesses are ready for the busy tourism season as they face a workforce shortage.

New research suggests autism increases the risk for COVID complications. And another symptom of the pandemic-- delayed speech in kids.

Plus, a Vermont trooper sues the Human Rights Commission over his smeared reputation.

Our Darren Perron hosts.

