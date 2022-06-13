Advertisement

Dan Dowling
Jun. 13, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a few nice days ahead through mid week with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. High pressure will be in control through Wednesday. We’ll see mostly clear, moon-lit skies tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with temperatures warming up. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday with temperatures still in the low 80s. Unsettled weather heads our way with a warm front for the end of the week. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with the chance of a thunderstorm or two. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm will continue on Friday with highs holding in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll dry out for the weekend but temperatures are looking a bit cooler. Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday with the chance of a morning shower. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny with temperatures still holding in the 60s. Warmer weather returns next week but the showers will increase by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 70s.

