Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Monday, everyone! We will be getting this new work week off to a fine start with a stretch of nice days that will last into the middle of the week. Then it will be getting more active by the end of the week.

High pressure over the northeast will give us that delightful weather right through Wednesday. After that, a frontal system will be moving in with showers & thunderstorms for Thursday & Friday. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side.

That active weather will be out of here in time for the weekend, which is looking pretty good at this point with just a slight chance for a shower or two on Saturday. It will also be a tad cooler.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the fine weather over the next few days! -Gary

