American flags to fly Tuesday

FILE American flag
FILE American flag(WLBT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s flag day in America, that will have beautiful American flags flying proudly to mark the occasion.

Montpelier city leaders say they tried to order new flags in time for the holiday, but thanks to supply chain issues, they won’t be here in time.

They say they’ll get them hanging as quickly as possible.

Flag Day holiday commemorates the date in 1777, when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.

