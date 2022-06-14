Burlington adds Juneteenth to the city calendar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth is a national holiday, and it’s being added to the city calendar in Burlington.

Last year, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865. That’s when the news of the end of the Civil War finally reached Galveston, Texas, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and the enslaved people there learned that they were free.

Burlington will be holding events all weekend to celebrate.

All city offices will be closed Monday, June 20.

