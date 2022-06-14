Burlington PD release new budget plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department reveals a new budget plan to rebuild its force.

The goal is to grow the number of officers from the low 60′s to 85 by 2026.

The unapproved budget will use funds saved on vacant officer positions, to enhance the police association’s contract, give 18 new officers a $15,000 signing bonus, and hire a recruitment firm to bolster the ranks.

The budget also creates a new crisis management response and adds more CSL and CSO officers.

Progressive councilor Joe Magee says he’s glad to see transformation but hopes for more emphasis on getting away from status quo policing.

“I’m going to be looking for more investments from the administration on that, more commitment to that going forward into the next fiscal year going forward and I think this budget gets us close to that but not all the way there” said Magee.

The city council will be deliberating the full city budget at the next meeting on June 27th.

