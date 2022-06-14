Car chase near former BHS ends in crashes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are looking for a car involved in a crash near the former high school.

Officers say a verbal fight started at North Beach Monday and continued with a suspect car chasing after a victim’s car.

It ended with a crash on Institute Road.

Police say the suspect then drove off.

In all, three cars needed to be towed because of extensive damage from the crash.

