Essex Jct. students celebrate summer break

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is right around the corner and Vermont schools are celebrating. That includes The Summit Street School in Essex Junction, where they hosted their first full-scale Field Day since 2019.

What’s better than running around with your friends on a hot June day? For the Summit Street School’s kindergarten through third graders -- Field Day is a new highlight.

“It’s fun to play with your friends and get your energy out,” explained Chelsea, a second-grader.

Kickball, tennis, and relay races were among the activities on this special day, but the fan favorite appeared to be a toss-up. “Probably the parachute,” said Iris, a second-grader.

“I like the water balloon toss,” added Scarlett, a third-grader.

The day is all about one thing -- having fun. But who doesn’t like to win? Second-grade water balloon champion Maxwell says everyone is a winner on Field Day. “Everybody gets a popsicle, so everyone wins. At Summit Street School, that’s how it works,” he said.

Older middle schoolers like seventh-grader Molly joined the fun, too, serving as volunteers. “We both went to Summit also. It was kind of fun to come back here and see little kids and tell them our perspective,” she said.

Field Day is always an anticipated event, but this year was two years in the making. “It’s been kind of boring without doing Field Day,” said Chloe, a second-grader.

Due to the pandemic, the oldest students haven’t had Field Day since kindergarten and no other student has had it before. They all say it feels good to celebrate the end of the year.

“With kids being back all back together, having fun, and going into summer in a good space is awesome,” said Elizabeth Pacey, a teacher at the school.

