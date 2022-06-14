Essex rolls to D1 baseball title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Hornets got a dominant start from Andrew Goodrich and blew it wide open in the 7th en route to a 9-0 win over Brattleboro in Monday’s D1 baseball final at Centennial Field. The title is the 6th in program history and first since 2010.

Goodrich rolled up the Colonel batters all night, racking up nine strikeouts en route to a complete game shutout. But the Hornet offense took a little while to get going.

The game was scoreless into the fourth, but a seemingly innoccuous bunt from Justin Prim got Essex on the board. Brattleboro pitcher Alex Bingham ran it down, but threw it way over the head of his first baseman, allowing Scott Gintof to score what eventually proved to be the winning run.

The Colonels still had a shot...until the top of the seventh. Goodrich helped his own cause with an RBI double to right, the first of seven runs Essex scored in the frame to blow it open. The final Goodrich strikeout in the bottom of the seventh sent the Hornets into celebration.

It’s the ninth state title Essex High School won this school year, after the Hornets also claimed D1 crowns in football, boys soccer, girls volleyball, boys hockey, boys and girls indoor track, gymnastics, and girls outdoor track.

