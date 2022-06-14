Help Wanted: Humane Society needs a hand

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pandemic problems are putting a strain on a local animal shelter. As part of her ongoing reports on the labor crunch, Kayla Martin visited the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Finding forever homes for dogs, cats -- and the occasional ferret -- is the dream staff of staff at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. But they could help more pets if they had the proper amount of staff.

“We have quite a few positions available here at the humane society. We are struggling with finding qualified candidates and finding the right fit,” said Erin Alamed, the society’s volunteer director. She says many staff are either transitioning to new jobs within the organization or leaving for new opportunities. “I feel like more people just following their dreams a little more.”

Shelter staff believes the pandemic played a role. “Something about this kind of pandemic -- it’s been especially hard for those who have been in helping professions,” said Erin Mackey, a customer care assistant at the HSCC. She and others call it “compassion fatigue.” “It’s kind of the burnout or exhaustion of constantly having to be the helper, especially when everyone is kind of feeling helpless in this pandemic.”

As the demand for services increases, the amount of available staff is decreasing. “It is directly affecting not only the animals but the people in our community as well,” Alamed said.

Typically, they only have to fill one role at a time but now they have holes across departments including animal care, customer care, and customer care manager.

“My favorite part about this job is meeting so many different community members, helping people figure out what kind of animal they are looking for and how that animal can fit into their lives,” Mackey said. She says the job also comes with its share of emotionally taxing elements, like tough conversations with owners who have to relinquish their pets. “Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re there to help support them and make their way through that harder time in their life. And we also get to help them re-home their animals into great, amazing, loving homes.”

Besides those rewarding moments, other more tangible benefits include health care, short-term disability, and a retirement option.

“Working at the humane society is hugely beneficial. If you love animals, we also love animals, so that’s a great way to start off. But you’re also going home at the end of the day knowing that you’ve made a difference in your community,” Alamed said.

Giving a voice to animals who can’t speak for themselves.

