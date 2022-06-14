Homeownership program making a difference for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Racial justice is a key goal when it comes to efforts to create new affordable housing in Chittenden County.

Buying a house is harder than it’s ever been. That’s why the Champlain Housing Trust is stepping up with a new initiative to help Black, Indigenous, and people of color become homeowners.

“Champlain Housing Trust historically has been trying to work towards racial justice in its housing programs,” said the group’s Michael Monte.

He says their Homeownership Equity Program is geared toward making home ownership accessible and affordable and is partially modeled after the Black Homeownership Collaborative, a national campaign to create three million new Black homeowners by the year 2030.

“A very key part of what has happened, historically, is that Black people especially have been sort of kept out of the housing market and have not been able to build generational wealth, so this is really a step in the right direction. We want to do one thing that could sort of change that course of history,” Monte said.

The trust will provide $25,000 in down payment assistance designed as a 0% interest, forgivable loan for buyers who are BIPOC, lowering the amount they need to borrow and in turn increasing affordability.

“That $25,000 will be able to help people that couldn’t do it before. I think it’s gonna help. No one thing will solve everything that we have to get done right here for housing in Vermont,” Monte said.

But even though the money won’t solve all the issues, those who have been helped by the trust say that they’re more than thankful. “I had the opportunity and maybe not that many people think that it’s possible,” said Issouff Ouattara, who was able to buy his home with the help of the trust. He says that the assistance throughout the home buying process made all the difference. “You have people to help you through the process. So, making your mind up and going to look for the proper information and where you find it and making your mind to go for it. And the rest is really just a step-by-step thing that you will be helped with.”

But he says what really touched him was the way that the program was able to make his home-buying dreams a reality. “It’s real. We can own. And I’ll say if I was able to do it, I think anybody else can do it,” Ouattara said.

