Montpelier bookstore donates trans-affirming books

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Montpelier, Vt. (WCAX) - 56 copies of the trans-affirming young adult book, Man o’ War, were sent from Montpelier to the Texas non-profit ‘Out Youth.’

Bear Pond Books started collecting copies of the book to send, as they noticed more frequent attacks on the trans community.

The store donated 10 of those copies. The rest were purchased by local customers and through online sales, coming from as far as Washington.

Bear Pond’s Children’s Book Buyer, Jane Knight, says she has a responsibility to trans-youth here in Vermont and everywhere.

“For so long, so many kids have not been able to find themselves in books. It’s my job to find those books and provide all the stories for them so they can see their pain and their joy and their possibilities,” Knight says.

The store specifically chose the organization Out Youth in Texas due to new legislation there they say invalidates transgender young adults.

Out Youth says they will give the books out through their lending library and to young adults who use their services.

