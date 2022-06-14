Advertisement

Police investigate reported school threat in Canaan

There will be an increased police presence at Canaan Memorial High School Tuesday after a reported threat by a parent of a student.
By WCAX News Team
Jun. 14, 2022
CANAAN, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be an increased police presence at Canaan Memorial High School Tuesday after a reported threat by a parent of a student.

Vermont State Police say the threat was made while the parent was physically in New Hampshire, which got New Hampshire State Police involved, leading to a multi-agency investigation.

Troopers are speaking with school officials, community partners, and to the person behind the threat.

Right now, no one has been arrested, and there are no criminal charges.

The last day of school in Canaan is Wednesday.

