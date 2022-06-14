Police investigate reported school threat in Canaan

CANAAN, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be an increased police presence at Canaan Memorial High School Tuesday after a reported threat by a parent of a student.

Vermont State Police say the threat was made while the parent was physically in New Hampshire, which got New Hampshire State Police involved, leading to a multi-agency investigation.

Troopers are speaking with school officials, community partners, and to the person behind the threat.

Right now, no one has been arrested, and there are no criminal charges.

The last day of school in Canaan is Wednesday.

