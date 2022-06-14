Advertisement

Police pick up thousands of bags of drugs and cash in Milton

Police pick up 10,000 bags of drugs, thousands in cash, pills, and a gun from a Milton home.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pick up 10,000 bags of drugs, thousands in cash, pills, and a gun from a Milton home.

Milton Police say bags contained heroin compounded with fentanyl.

Plus, they took nearly $200,000 from the home of 29-year-old Stephen Boles.

Police say this search was part of a larger investigation into the sale of drugs in Milton and surrounding areas.

It started when Boles was arrested earlier this year and charged with DUI-Drugs and Drug Possession.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Essex man found safe
Two people are dead, including a child, after a motorcycle crash in Lake George, New York.
2 dead following motorcycle crash in Lake George
A Vermont man is fighting for his life after a serious crash in Grafton.
Newfane man dies of injuries following crash
Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rutland.
Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland
Police were still at the scene investigating on Monday, after a man was found dead in a Rutland...
New details on suspicious death investigation in Rutland City

Latest News

Police pick up 10,000 bags of drugs, thousands in cash, pills, and a gun from a Milton home.
Police pick up drugs, cash, gun in Milton bust
File photo
Burlington adds Juneteenth to the city calendar
FILE American flag
American flags to fly Tuesday
Harmony Montgomery.
Search for missing Harmony Montgomery has police in Manchester