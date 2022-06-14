Police pick up thousands of bags of drugs and cash in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pick up 10,000 bags of drugs, thousands in cash, pills, and a gun from a Milton home.

Milton Police say bags contained heroin compounded with fentanyl.

Plus, they took nearly $200,000 from the home of 29-year-old Stephen Boles.

Police say this search was part of a larger investigation into the sale of drugs in Milton and surrounding areas.

It started when Boles was arrested earlier this year and charged with DUI-Drugs and Drug Possession.

