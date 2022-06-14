Police responding to emergency situation in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they are responding to an emergency situation in the town of Woodstock.

They say the situation is still developing and they don’t yet know the extent or precise nature of the incident.

But they say the public should avoid the area of 13 Slayton Terrace, and people should expect to see a significant police presence in the area.

A portion of Lincoln Street that connects to Slayton Terrace was blocked off by police.

Our Adam Sullivan is at the scene. He says state police are there in full tactical gear.

Adam is speaking with neighbors and he will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

