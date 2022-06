SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police they are looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Police say Donald Gurney was last seen just after midnight Tuesday on Gurney Road in the town of Springfield.

We’re told they responded to the area early Tuesday morning and couldn’t find the 65-year-old, but say the search is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.