Program aims to inspire hope at NH women’s prison

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Hope for a better life is the goal of a new program at a New Hampshire women’s prison.

There’s change brewing at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility For Women. A new program rolled out in March is giving women doing time the chance to forge a new path after release.

“It makes me feel important, kind of like I have more of a purpose,” said inmate Samantha Bidwell.

The Progressive Pathways Program is based on ‘The IF Project’ from Seattle. The immersive program gives specially selected facility residents an opportunity to reflect, take accountability, and prepare for a better life after serving their sentences.

“It was our dream -- and then lieutenant got on board -- to create a program for the women that not only gave them more structure, allowed them to reflect on themselves, and then had them engage in additional rehabilitation efforts,” said NHCFW Warden Nikki Plante.

They do it through community service, additional education, and preparation for meaningful employment, which can all be pitfalls for those who are released. Prison staff say they know that because they asked those previously released -- and now on the outside -- what was missing.

“And we kind of took a lot of that feedback and we tried to provide them with what they didn’t get,” said NHCFW Capt. Athena Panis.

The application process is rigorous and applicants must demonstrate that they’re ready to change. In exchange, they get more support from fellow residents and staff. “The fact to feel that I’m not alone is, you know, it’s very important and kind of helps me get through the day,” Bidwell said. She has five years left on her sentence for drug-related crimes.

Bidwell lives in a corner unit in the Progressive Pathways living section. She, like everyone else, got to pick words of affirmation to paint on the walls. She has no roommate and a key to her cell. She says she loves the sense of responsibility. Bidwell is working towards a cosmetology license upon release and says she wants a better life for herself. but that her 7-year-old daughter is her biggest motivator. “She is definitely my light at the end of the tunnel. She keeps me pushing,” she said.

Just down the hall, MacKenzie Ramos is in the same program. She has seven years left for drug-related crimes. “I’ve literally had enough of the way I was living my life. It’s been like 10 years of chaos, so I’ve finally had enough and I’m willing to want to change,” Ramos said.

Participants do projects like crocheting scarves for those in need, sending cards to veterans, or making blankets for dog shelters. They do writing prompts each week to self-reflect and take accountability for their actions.

“I’m just excited to continue and grow and try and establish myself and be a productive member of society when I get out and not repeat the same behaviors,” Ramos said. She says she’s also looking at a college program for a better life outside. “That’s something I never even thought of, and I’m thinking of it now. So, that way when I get out, I have an established career, set goals, and I’m not following down the same path.”

And while both say they would not necessarily change the path that led them to prison, they are thankful and optimistic about what lies ahead.

Prison officials say they’ve seen a noticeable change in these women since starting. While they intend to keep it up, they hope to bring participants to speak at diversion and domestic violence centers to help keep people from making the mistakes that some of these women have.

