Randolph chef wins James Beard Award

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Randolph chef is officially a James Beard Award winner.

The James Beard Awards are like the Oscars of the food world.

Nisachon Morgan or Rung won Best Chef in the Northeast.

She creates Thai food in her first professional kitchen called Saap in Randolph.

Think fermented foods, barbecues and innards, and pad Thai influenced with Chinese flavors.

The ceremony Monday night was in Chicago.

