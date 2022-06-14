Reviving sugarhouse certifications in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont maple syrup is widely known as a big part of the state’s history, and soon, sugar-makers can be certified as the best of the best.

“This is going to tell everyone on the outside looking in, hey, Vermont is making sure, this is done right,” said Andy Aldrich, with Aldrich Tree Farm.

Aldrich says he was 95% of the way to being certified before the program rolled out, so jumping on board to be a certified maple sugarhouse just made sense.

“For the sugar-maker, it’s not difficult. The biggest piece is motivating yourself to sit down at your desk,” said Aldrich.

It comes at the moment with a $100 price tag.

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association or VMSMA says the program is built to offer both technical assistance to sugar-makers to make sure food standards are being met, and also offer third-party verification of food safety standards.

“We won’t just say we make the best syrup, we prove we make the best syrup,” said Allison Hope, with the VMSMA.

Food safety regulations are not voluntary, but getting certified is. Hope says she hopes sugar-makers, packers and consumers hop on board.

“The funding really does make the program sustainable over the long haul and is something that sugar-makers have needed,” said Hope.

The funding will allow the association to hire a lead certifier, lower the cost barrier for smaller sugar-makers, and offer grants for upgrades or technical assistance for sugar-makers to help them get in compliance with standards.

If you’re not a member, you can do a free yearlong trial and get the first certification.

“We really just want to share the resource with folks and share the sugarhouse certification program with folks,” said Hope.

“It helps them do a better job,” said Aldrich.

Aldrich says he expects the certification to spread quickly, especially as more get on board, getting a large group of producers is what the VMSMA has as step one.

Down the line, Aldrich expects certification to become the new standard for maple products.

“When the program gets what I would call rolling, I think the packers will jump on and say, ‘Well, we really only want to deal with certified sugarhouses’,” said Aldrich.

The certification of the sugarhouse is good for two years.

They have been trying to get this program revived for years but did so using federal funding secured by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont.

Click here to read more about the certification.

