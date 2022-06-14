Schirling stepping down as public safety commissioner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are bidding farewell to Vermont’s top law enforcement official.

Michael Schirling has served in state government for six years, as the public safety commissioner and as the head of the commerce agency.

He served as Burlington police chief before that.

Through the pandemic, Schirling oversaw supplies, logistics and enforcement.

He is now moving on to a new role with the University of Vermont Police.

At the governor’s weekly news briefing on Tuesday, Schirling thanked friends and colleagues.

“If you would have told me six years go that I would be melancholy leaving state government, I would have a more skeptical answer, but it has been an amazing privilege,” Schirling said.

Deputy Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison will serve as the interim commissioner.

