School board holding emergency meeting on $60M BHS bonding gap

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School Board is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday night to figure out how much to spend on a new high school -- and how to pay for it -- after plans to push forward with a $210-million proposal hit a roadblock last week over bonding capacity.

The $60 million gap to pay for a new high school seemed to come as a surprise last week to school officials who have been working for months on the plan. They are now faced with the decision of either paring back the project or asking city officials for more money.

The board decided last year to build a new high school and technical center next to the old school after multiple buildings on that campus were found to be contaminated with PCBs. The current estimate is $210-million, which includes about $29 million to tear down the old school. And that’s where the bonding capacity comes into play. The school district will need to borrow most of the money for construction and taxpayers would pay it off over decades.

But there’s a limit to how much the district can borrow. The city recently told the school district that with the city’s current debt load, they can only bond for $150-million, leaving a $60 million gap. Officials in the mayor’s office said there was concern that going over $150 million would hurt the city’s bond rating, meaning higher interest rates anytime the city borrows money and costing taxpayers more.

We asked about bonding capacity when the mayor was pushing an infrastructure bond last fall and were told there would still be plenty of bonding capacity to build a new school and the regional technical center.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has expressed concerns about having city taxpayers pick up the full cost of the technical center, which would also be used by nine other schools surrounding Burlington. He has said he would like to see the state bear some of that cost. The state used to provide funding for school construction projects, but the Legislature hasn’t funded that program for the past 15 years, and there is no chance of that happening between now and November, when the school board wants to put this project before voters.

Most of Tuesday night’s special school board meeting is expected to happen behind closed doors, where they are looking at ways to close the cost gap by finding other sources of funding and by scaling back the new design, including moving parts of the technical center to the airport. Many of those efforts are expected to bring the price gap to around $15 million. We’re also told the district is still hoping to convince the city to raise the bonding cap.

When it comes to raising the cap, City Councilor Mark Barlow, I-North, a former school board member, expressed skepticism. “I wouldn’t want to jeopardize or risk increased borrowing costs, which would make the project cost more over the long run in terms of interest that would have to be paid. And I also worry about affordability in Burlington,” he said.

Under the full $150 million bond, average Burlington property owners would see their taxes increase by hundreds of dollars per year over the life of the bond.

Neither the mayor nor the superintendent agreed to our requests for an interview on the issue Tuesday.

