Search for missing Harmony Montgomery has police in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - The search for missing New Hampshire child, Harmony Montgomery, will have officers at a home in Manchester Tuesday.

New Hampshire State Police say several law enforcement agencies will be at 644 Union Street. That’s the home where both Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived.

You’re being asked to respect the privacy of the current home and stay off the property.

Harmony disappeared in 2019 when she was just 5 years old.

