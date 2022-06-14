Advertisement

Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning the Wimbledon finals in 2016.
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning the Wimbledon finals in 2016.(Wimbledon / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year, after all. The All England Club announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.

Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month.

But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court and the message: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s Go.”

“SW” are her initials, of course, and “SW19″ is the postal code for Wimbledon.

The 40-year-old American has won seven of her Open era-record 23 major singles championships at Wimbledon, most recently in 2016.

Williams was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 (the tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).

In 2021, Williams lost her footing on the slick grass and then her right leg buckled, leading to just the second mid-match retirement at any Grand Slam tournament of her career and first since 1998.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Essex man found safe
Two people are dead, including a child, after a motorcycle crash in Lake George, New York.
2 dead following motorcycle crash in Lake George
A Vermont man is fighting for his life after a serious crash in Grafton.
Newfane man dies of injuries following crash
Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Rutland.
Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland
Police were still at the scene investigating on Monday, after a man was found dead in a Rutland...
New details on suspicious death investigation in Rutland City

Latest News

Trump is accused of taking the money supporters gave to an allegedly false legal fund. (CNN,...
Jan. 6 commission accuses Trump of using lies for fundraising
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Autopsy: Tyre Sampson, 14, died of blunt trauma in Florida drop-tower ride death
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses