Vermont Visionaries: Crazy Cotton Candy Lady

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Kristie Armstrong, aka the Crazy Cotton Candy Lady, is one of those people.

She uses her passion for color and cotton candy to spread happiness and encouragement, and to show kids it’s OK to be yourself and to be fun and silly.

In this Vermont Visionaries, Kids VT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to the Crazy Cotton Candy Lady and shows you how she offers a sweet escape for kids and adults. Watch the video to see.

Click here to visit the Vermont Visionaries Vimeo channel.

Click here for Kids VT.

Related Stories:

Vermont Visionaries: Eddie Merma

Vermont Visionaries: Kellie Thomas

Vermont Visionaries: Meet Judy Dow, Indigenous scholar and educator

Vermont Visionaries: Vermont Nut Free Chocolates

Vermont Visionaries: Emma Makdessi

Vermont Visionaries: Kia’Rae Hanron

Vermont Visionaries: ECHO exhibit creator Chris Whitaker

Vermont Visionaries: Theresa Tomasi

Vermont Visionaries: Kerry Farrell

Vermont Visionaries: Matthew Schlein

Vermont Visionaries: Santiago ‘Santi’ Fernandez

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.