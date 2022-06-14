Vermonters gather to learn more about the crisis in Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of the continuing war in Ukraine, Vermonters gathered in Burlington on Tuesday to learn more about the crisis and how they can help.

It’s the final part of a speaker series hosted by the Vermont Council on World Affairs.

Tuesday, the former Ukraine minister of finance and the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, along with other state and local entities, talked about refugee resettlement and the impacts of regional and global security.

It’s aimed at keeping Vermonters up to date as global attention wanes.

“I think it speaks to the power of what happens when Vermonters come together. I think it gives me hope. I think so many times when these crises hit around the world we can feel discouraged and we can feel hopeless. And when I see people coming together in this space to have these conversations, that’s where I find hope,” said Patricia Preston of the Vermont Council on World Affairs.

Other topics in the series have included the role of women on the global stage, harnessing technology and developing a more inclusive approach to climate change policy.

