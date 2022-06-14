Advertisement

Viewers capture the strawberry moon

Viewers send in photos of the full moon Monday night.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Viewers in our region captured June’s strawberry moon Monday night.

These photos are from Vergennes, just as the sun was setting.

According to NASA, the moon will appear full from Sunday moonrise to Wednesday moonset.

It’s called a supermoon because it’s brighter and larger than other moons because it is at its closest orbit to Earth.

Our cameras caught the supermoon setting over the Adirondacks Tuesday morning.

The supermoon sets over the Adirondacks Tuesday.

