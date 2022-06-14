Vt. governor says pivot to post-pandemic footing underway

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is on the verge of another pandemic pivot. With COVID cases once again on the decline, the state next week will end its testing centers, one of several steps state officials say marks the new endemic phase of the disease that will focus on recovery.

A year ago Tuesday, Vermont reached its 80% COVID vaccination goal, dropping many of the travel and other requirements that marked the start of the global pandemic, Since then, we’ve gone through two additional waves of COVID -- delta and omicron -- that saw the highest number of cases to date. And while other waves may come, Governor Phil Scott and state health officials Tuesday said the days of remote learning, isolation, and deferred health care have taken a toll on Vermonters’ social, emotional, and physical wellbeing. “We need to do whatever we can to reverse these impacts,” Scott said.

The state’s latest coronavirus data shows the continued decoupling of cases from hospitalizations and deaths. Officials say the current viral spread is low, with the state recording one death so far in June. Antiviral treatments are widely available and vaccines are on the way for the youngest Vermonters by the end of the month.

“We have reached a new phase in the pandemic where the risk of severe disease and death is much lower,” said Vermont Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson.

Officials say priorities are shifting, including increased attention to mental health issues, substance use, and eating disorders. They are also putting increased resources toward housing and suicide prevention.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French says much of that recovery will happen in schools. “This is the third time we’ve tried to pivot the education system toward recovery. It’s a testament to the need to be humble,” he said. French says that means using $200 million in federal funds to create new afterschool and wellness programs for students and staff and create new statewide curriculums to counter learning loss. “it’s really about this throughline of risk decreasing and us getting a common commitment to address the mitigation and the educational risks our children have been exposed to.”

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the endemic transition will need to accommodate each individual’s pace. “Person ‘A’ may be at that point and person ‘B’ may be at this point and person ‘C’ may never leave their house, and we all have to work with each other in that way,” he said.

Despite the current low-risk level, Levine and others also say they have their eyes open toward the fall when cases will likely tick back up again, much like the seasonal flu. “We should just expect that this virus is just going to keep causing illness -- hopefully on a seasonal basis -- but we’re not quite there yet,” Levine said.

State-sponsored testing sites are expected to close by June 25. Officials say home tests continue to be available through the U.S. government, at pharmacies (often covered by insurance), and at online retailers.

