Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending

Summer trips an opportunity to teach children about saving
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - When planning your vacation, you likely accounted for big-ticket items like flights or housing, but according to experts, it’s the daily spending that could blow your budget. Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said creating a travel budget and planning for your family’s daily expenses is critical.

“Food costs, souvenir costs, travel costs per person across the board, have a conversation with the entire family before you go on vacation and lay out expectations,” Dale said. She said while booking your trip, keep an eye out for hotels that offer free breakfast.

Dale also pointed out vacations are a great time to teach your children about the value of money.

“You can make a plan for them to earn money before they go on vacation so when they go shopping for those souvenirs, they have at pocket money and they can feel good,” Dale said. “They have earned that income to be able to purchase those items.”

Including your entire family in the spending plan can make for a smoother, more relaxing, and budget-friendly holiday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Essex man found safe
Two people are dead, including a child, after a motorcycle crash in Lake George, New York.
2 dead following motorcycle crash in Lake George
Weirs Beach in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Motorcycle Week warning from police
Police were still at the scene investigating on Monday, after a man was found dead in a Rutland...
New details on suspicious death investigation in Rutland City
A Vermont man is fighting for his life after a serious crash in Grafton.
Newfane man dies of injuries following crash

Latest News

New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
After decades of planning and delays, construction is set to begin Wednesday on the Champlain...
Work set to begin Wednesday on long-stalled Champlain Parkway
Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
3 missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and...
Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week
Caught on camera: A woman and her dog were rescued from a canal in Arizona.
VIDEO: Rescuers save woman, her dog stranded in canal for 18 hours